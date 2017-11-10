BBC Pulling Ed Westwick Thriller Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The BBC says it is pulling a new Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule because of sexual assault allegations against actor Ed Westwick.

Westwick appears in mystery thriller "Ordeal by Innocence," which had been due to run over the Christmas period.

The BBC said Friday that "these are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgment but until these matters are resolved we will not include 'Ordeal by Innocence' in the schedules."

WATCH: Ed Westwick Denies Rape Allegations From Two Women

The broadcaster said Westwick has also paused filming on the 1980s-set sitcom "White Gold."

Police in Los Angeles said Thursday they are investigating a sexual assault report filed against former "Gossip Girl" star Westwick.

WATCH: NYPD Reveals They May Have A Case Against Harvey Weinstein

In a Facebook post on Monday, actress Kristina Cohen said that Westwick sexually assaulted her three years ago. Westwick has denied the allegation. A second actress, Aurelie Wynn, also accused Westwick of sexually assaulting her in a Facebook post on Thursday.

