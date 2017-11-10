BBC Pulling Ed Westwick Thriller Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The BBC says it is pulling a new Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule because of sexual assault allegations against actor Ed Westwick.



Westwick appears in mystery thriller "Ordeal by Innocence," which had been due to run over the Christmas period.

The BBC said Friday that "these are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgment but until these matters are resolved we will not include 'Ordeal by Innocence' in the schedules."