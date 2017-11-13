Amazon Has Acquired The Global Television Rights To "The Lord Of The Rings," Based On The Fantasy Novels By J.R.R. Tolkien, With A Multi-Season Commitment

Amazon says it has acquired the global television rights to "The Lord of the Rings," based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a multi-season commitment.

Set in Middle Earth, this TV series will explore new story lines preceding Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring." The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series, Amazon said Monday.

"The Lord of the Rings" canon was named Amazon customers' favorite book of the millennium in 1999. The three films directed by Peter Jackson earned a combined gross of nearly $6 billion worldwide.

No launch date or cast members for the new series was announced by Amazon.

