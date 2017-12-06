Bella Hadid & Alicia Vikander Stun In Dubai

Bella Hadid and Alicia Vikander were on hand to celebrate the grand opening of the Bulgari Dubai Resort in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.
Bella looked stunning in a silky yellow dress with a flirty opening across her chest. She wore a pair of gold heels that were laced halfway up her long, model legs.
Bella Hadid attends Grand Opening Bulgari Dubai Resort on December 5, 2017 in Dubai (Getty Images)
The 21-year-old supermodel has been jet setting across the globe with her gorgeous international style. Bella recently walked down the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in Shanghai where she rocked several sexy looks.
Oscar winner Alicia had jaws dropping in a lacy, millennial pink, high-low dress. She paired the gorgeous ensemble with a diamond-heavy necklace, bracelet and earrings. The 29-year-old actress wore matching satin heels to complete the look.
Alicia Vikander attends Grand Opening Bulgari Dubai Resort on December 5, 2017 in Dubai (Getty Images)
It’s been a big year for the "Danish Girl” star! She married boyfriend of three years — Michael Fassbender —in a private ceremony in Ibiza this past October. 2018 will likely be just as epic for Alicia — the newlywed will step into Angelina Jolie’s hiking boots to play Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider,” hitting theaters next March.
Nobody does Dubai better than these red carpet beauties!
