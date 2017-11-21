Bella Hadid Is 'Grateful' & 'Happy' Following Her Second Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid couldn't be more grateful for her experience at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show! This year will mark the second time Bella has walked the iconic runway of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and she revealed in an Instagram photo on Monday that she's still in disbelief that she has this opportunity.

The 21-year-old model posted a photo of herself rocking a signature VS ensemble with blue angel wings, white and blue gloves and black lingerie. She captioned the pic, "What a dream come true…This year felt like my first all over again. Emotionally, physically, mentally, in my health I feel so much stronger in so many ways and I am so grateful to all who have supported me, believed in me and stood by my side."

"It took so much for all of this to come together and truly as a team we pulled it together as a WHOLE. I am grateful, I am happy. I am humbled. And I just can't stop smiling thinking about it!!! I can’t wait for you all to tune into this show. #vsfs2017," Bella continued in her post.