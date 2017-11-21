Bella Hadid Is 'Grateful' & 'Happy' Following Her Second Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid couldn't be more grateful for her experience at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show! This year will mark the second time Bella has walked the iconic runway of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and she revealed in an Instagram photo on Monday that she's still in disbelief that she has this opportunity.
The 21-year-old model posted a photo of herself rocking a signature VS ensemble with blue angel wings, white and blue gloves and black lingerie. She captioned the pic, "What a dream come true…This year felt like my first all over again. Emotionally, physically, mentally, in my health I feel so much stronger in so many ways and I am so grateful to all who have supported me, believed in me and stood by my side."
"It took so much for all of this to come together and truly as a team we pulled it together as a WHOLE. I am grateful, I am happy. I am humbled. And I just can't stop smiling thinking about it!!! I can’t wait for you all to tune into this show. #vsfs2017," Bella continued in her post.
The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion show taped in Shanghai on Monday, and as usual it was a glitzy, glamorous and sexy affair. It will feature performances by Harry Styles, "Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr., Miguel, Li Yundi and Jane Zhang.
Another model who took time to reflect on the monumental event was Angel Alessandra Ambrosio. Alessandra confirmed recently that this year's show would be her last with the famous lingerie company.
"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world. In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows. Thank you Ed, and all my Victoria's Secret family for making these memories unforgettable. Last night was so emotional to say goodbye to my #angel sisters but we put on the biggest and best show ever. I could not have done this without the love and support from my fans. It gives me great pride to be part of the Victoria's Secret movement! I will always be cheering for you! Love you forever," Alessandra wrote alongside a picture.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10/9C on CBS.
-- Kevin Zelman