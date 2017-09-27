Bella Hadid Has 'Clueless' Vibe With 90s Outfit In Paris

Bella Hadid just took her Paris street style right back to the early 90s!
The 20-year-old model hit the streets of the City of Light rocking an oversized black and white dogtooth blazer, a set of black spandex biking shorts, a beret and tiny sunglasses.
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Bella Hadid leaves her hotel on September 27, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
The throwback look had a pop of added intrigue as Bella clearly wore her blazer without a bra underneath. She polished off the ensemble with classic red lipstick, a set of slingback black pumps and a black tiny purse. The entire ensemble screamed Cher Horowitz from “Clueless.”
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Bella Hadid arrives at a restaurant on September 27, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Bella is in town for Paris Fashion Week and has been putting on a stylish display as she hits various events. On Tuesday, she attended dinner hosted by Rimowa & Alexandre Arnault to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Rimowa's iconic aluminium suitcase. Bella looked sleek in a black, plunging tuxedo blazer and a set of matching trousers.
Talk about making a serious fashion statement!