Bella Hadid Has 'Clueless' Vibe With 90s Outfit In Paris

Bella Hadid just took her Paris street style right back to the early 90s! 

The 20-year-old model hit the streets of the City of Light rocking an oversized black and white dogtooth blazer, a set of black spandex biking shorts, a beret and tiny sunglasses. 

Bella Hadid Spotted In Paris

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Bella Hadid leaves her hotel on September 27, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

The throwback look had a pop of added intrigue as Bella clearly wore her blazer without a bra underneath. She polished off the ensemble with classic red lipstick, a set of slingback black pumps and a black tiny purse.  The entire ensemble screamed Cher Horowitz from “Clueless.” 

Bella Hadid In Paris

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Bella Hadid arrives at a restaurant on September 27, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Bella is in town for Paris Fashion Week and has been putting on a stylish display as she hits various events. On Tuesday, she attended dinner hosted by Rimowa & Alexandre Arnault to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Rimowa's iconic aluminium suitcase. Bella looked sleek in a black, plunging  tuxedo blazer and a set of matching trousers. 

Talk about making a serious fashion statement! 

