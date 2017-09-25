Bella Thorne Leaves Little To The Imagination During Her Wild Weekend

Bella Thorne hit up Las Vegas for the "Life Is Beautiful" music festival and she took us along for the ride via social media. She first showed off her "Casual Friday look" on Instagram, prior to the music festival starting.
The "Famous in Love" actress was lit by the time Saturday came around, just look at what she tweeted out!
And the 19-year-old actress kept the party going through Saturday, captioning her next Twitter photo, "Get it get it"
YouTuber Tana Monheau got in on Bella's wild weekend with a steamy make-out session with the actress. This smooch comes after a tweet Tana sent out earlier this month declaring, "I want to date @bellathorne next."
Bella ended her weekend with what we'll take as a message to young girls out there:
"Haters gunna hate damn shame they can't appreciate :/"
Well, Bella Thorne definitely had a weekend for the books!
-- Kevin Zelman