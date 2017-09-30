Bella Thorne Posts Nude Pic From GQ Mexico Spread, Talks Insecurities

Bella Thorne is putting it all out there.
The 19-year-old star shared a nude photo on Friday on her Instagram account from a recent photo shoot with GQ Magazine Mexico, and while the photo itself is turning heads, her message alongside it is as well.
In the photo, Bella is nude and is posing sitting on a chair. One hand is raised to her lips and the other hand is providing coverage across her front. She revealed that when she's posing nude, she often has her own insecurities.
"I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT. @gqmexico," Bella captioned her post on Instagram.
The "Famous In Love" actress posted a couple additional photos from her magazine spread.
Bella is no stranger to making headlines, but it is often more about some of her risque fashion choices. Earlier this month, she hit New York City in an ensemble that showed off her underboob and her flat stomach.
