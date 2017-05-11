Ben Affleck, Orlando Bloom & More Join Red Nose Day Special

Ben Affleck, Jack Black, Orlando Bloom, Paul Rudd and DJ Khaled are donning red noses to help kids as part of TV's "Red Nose Day Special ."

NBC announced Thursday that those stars will be joined by Julia Roberts, Mark Hamill, Bear Grylls, Dax Shepard, Yvette Nicole Brown and the cast of TV's "This is Us" during the fundraising telecast on May 25.

The hourlong special hosted by Chris Hardwick will also feature a sequel to the 2003 film "Love Actually" called "Red Nose Day Actually" that reunites most of the original cast.