Ben Affleck Is Spotted Cheering For Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus At The 2017 Emmy Awards

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus just made their award show debut as a couple!
Ben, 45, who was clad in a classic tuxedo, was spotted at the 69th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday sitting in the audience next to his new love, Lindsay — and he was quite the gentleman when she won big for her work as a producer on "Saturday Night Live."
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are spotted in the crowd at the 69th annual Emmy Awards. (CBS)
When the "SNL" crew won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Ben stood up and applauded for his gal as she headed to the stage with the rest of her cast. Lindsay, who donned a black dress, looked lovely as she took the stage with her ecstatic team.
The couple was also spotted walking through the ceremony by Scott Feinberg and the video was posted to Twitter.
Ben and Lindsay skipped the red carpet arrivals, but it looks like he's not afraid to show the rest of Hollywood how he feels about his new gal.
"SNL" nabbed a massive 22 Emmy nominations.
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: The cast and crew of Saturday Night Live accepts the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Ben and Lindsay have been spending the summer together since Ben's split from Jennifer Garner. Jen and Ben were red carpet regulars in the past.