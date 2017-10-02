Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter As His Date To The Red Carpet Premiere Of His New Movie

The 51-year-old actor and filmmaker wore a dark two-piece suit and tie while Ella was looking elegant in an emerald green dress accessorized with a gold clutch, nude heels and gorgeous diamond earrings.

Back in May, Ben split from his wife of 17 years, Christine Taylor. The former couple shared a statement at the time expressing their dedication as co-parents.

"Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends," their statement read in part.

Ben and Christine got engaged in 1999 and tied the knot in Hawaii three years later. They co-starred in films including "Zoolander," "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" and "Tropic Thunder."

In addition to Ella they share another child, son Quinlin, 11.

"The Meyerowitz Stories" will hit theaters on October 13.

-- Kevin Zelman