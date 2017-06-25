BET Awards 2017: Top Moments From Bruno Mars, Chance The Rapper, Remy Ma & More

"To the fans, you know I love you. My first BET Award," he screamed.

Kendrick Lamar, who surprised the audience when he performed with Future, won best male hip hop artist. He gave a shout-out to fellow nominee Chance the Rapper, who earned the humanitarian award at the age of 24 and also won best new artist.

In a taped message, Michelle Obama honored Chance, who has raised $2 million dollars for Chicago public school. The former First Lady said she and Barack Obama knew Chance "since he was a baby rapper."

"Chance is showing our young people that they matter," she said. "Because of you, countless young people will grow up believing in themselves."

Beyonce, who reportedly had her twins earlier this month though she hasn't commented on the topic, was the top nominee with seven. When it was announced that she won the viewer's choice award, Chloe x Halle - the young duo signed to Beyonce - recited a speech given to them from the pop star.

Solange, Beyonce's younger sister, had a big night: She won the Centric award and called Sunday "the best birthday ever" (she turned 31 on Saturday).

"My arm pits are sweating so much right now," said Solange, who also thanked BET for showing her "queens" like Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Erykah Badu and others during her teenage years.

Solange held a moment of silence onstage later on, and the show also honored some of the minorities who died at the hands of police officers, including Trayvon Martin, Philando Castile, Eric Garner and others.