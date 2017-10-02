Bethenny Frankel Fills Four Planes With Supplies To Send To Hurricane Maria Victims In Puerto Rico

Bethenny Frankel is doing her part to help the victims of Hurricane Maria!

"The Real Housewives of New York" star chartered four planes full of supplies to send down to Puerto Rico help those in need after Hurricane Maria left the island completely devastated. Bethenny revealed she will also be using the planes to fly back victims who need medical attention. They will get care in the United States.

Bethenny partnered with B Strong in order to send necessities over to Puerto Rico. On the website, Bethenny says, “My B Strong program for women and their families in crisis is working with the national disaster relief charity Delivering Good to provide people affected by the recent hurricanes with much-needed gift cards, bank cards and critical supplies."

On her Instagram, she shared the facility that is packing everything up to be flown over to Puerto Rico, saying, "Here we are at our headquarters organizing and loading the truck for the planes heading to PR from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and NYC. Filling 3 planes with supplies, suitcases full of cash cards, pediatric supplies, insulin, hygiene products, medics, non perishable food, Rescue Warrior nurses, EMTs, combat medics. We will return these planes full of PR cancer patients, diabetics and people that are dying. Please donate to bstrongdelivergood.org to help me with these efforts."