Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Date Night With Bruno Mars

Beyoncé is stepping up her Instagram game and the BeyHive isn't complaining about the frequency of her posts!

Most recently, Beyoncé shared photos from her family outing with JAY-Z and Blue Ivy at Bruno Mars' New York concert on Saturday

The 36-year-old mother of three rocked a full runway look from the Valentino Resort 2018 collection, but the best part of her outfit might be her gold hoop earrings that say "Chunky" in the middle. She kept it on theme because that's the name of one of Bruno's songs and he even references the earrings with the lyrics, "Looking for them girls with the big ole hoops." Those weren't the only accessories though! She also sported a diamond necklace, and a Valentino purse and heels.