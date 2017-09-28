Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Date Night With Bruno Mars

Beyoncé is stepping up her Instagram game and the BeyHive isn't complaining about the frequency of her posts!
Most recently, Beyoncé shared photos from her family outing with JAY-Z and Blue Ivy at Bruno Mars' New York concert on Saturday
The 36-year-old mother of three rocked a full runway look from the Valentino Resort 2018 collection, but the best part of her outfit might be her gold hoop earrings that say "Chunky" in the middle. She kept it on theme because that's the name of one of Bruno's songs and he even references the earrings with the lyrics, "Looking for them girls with the big ole hoops." Those weren't the only accessories though! She also sported a diamond necklace, and a Valentino purse and heels.
Beyoncé And JAY-Z's Date Night With Bruno Mars (Instagram)
The two accessories that stood out the most are her husband's gold chains that were featured in one of the posts, and the out-of-this-world adorable "B," "S" and "R" rings she has on her left ring finger, which stand for her and Jay's kids Blue, Sir and Rumi.
Lookin' ***Flawless, Bey!
-- Kevin Zelman