Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Oprah Winfrey & More To Headline Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour benefit telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims that will be simulcast next week on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT.

The event will be telecast live at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 12, and on tape delay at 8 p.m. on the West Coast. It is being organized by Houston rap artist Bun B and Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects.

George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, George Strait, Reese Witherspoon and others will also participate with taped or live messages.

WATCH: Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez & More Stars Pledge To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims 

It will benefit several organizations, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk51

Related news

Latest News