Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Pose For Adorable Mother-Daughter Memorial Day Photo

The "Formation" singer is set to welcome her twins with husband Jay Z any day now, and fans are increasingly anxious for news of the babies' arrival.

Commenters chimed in to gush over the star's latest IG post, but many couldn't help but note that the 35-year-old must be ready to welcome her bundles of joy.

"Blue Ivy soooo cute....now put her down," one fan wrote. "It has to be exhausting carrying her and the twins....I am tired just looking at you."

Bey has given fans relatively frequent social media updates since announcing her pregnancy back in February.