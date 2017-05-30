Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Pose For Adorable Mother-Daughter Memorial Day Photo

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are one picture-perfect mother-daughter duo!
The superstar and her 5-year-old posed for an adorable Memorial Day photo posted to Instagram on Monday.
In the snap, the soon-to-be mom of three holds Blue atop her baby belly while appearing to try and give the little one a kiss.
The pair show off coordinating looks, with Queen Bey sporting cobalt bikini bottoms and a matching sheer cover-up while Blue dons a pink-and-royal one-piece suit and straw hat. Bey kept her caption simple as usual, including just smile and American flag emojis.
Bey and Blue also delighted fans earlier this month with twinning Mother's Day photos and videos taken at the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.
The "Formation" singer is set to welcome her twins with husband Jay Z any day now, and fans are increasingly anxious for news of the babies' arrival.
Commenters chimed in to gush over the star's latest IG post, but many couldn't help but note that the 35-year-old must be ready to welcome her bundles of joy.
"Blue Ivy soooo cute....now put her down," one fan wrote. "It has to be exhausting carrying her and the twins....I am tired just looking at you."
Bey has given fans relatively frequent social media updates since announcing her pregnancy back in February.
The powerhouse couple recently celebrated their expanding family with a star-studded push party with guests including Serena Williams and Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
Bey shared multiple Insta pics from the event, including looks at her and Jay Z dancing hand-in-hand with her henna-inked bump on full display.
