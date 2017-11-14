Beyoncé & Jay-Z Are Enjoying Their Trip To Miami

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are having fun in the sun!
The power couple was spotted enjoying lunch on a yacht in Miami on Monday.
Blue Ivy was also with her famous parents.
(Pacific Coast News)
Their trip to Florida comes after the news was announced that Queen Bey will be voicing Nala in the upcoming Disney live-action remake of "The Lion King."
Other cast members include Donald Glover as the voice of Simba and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the voice of Scar.
(Pacific Coast News)
The "Lemonade" singer also recently posted a ton of throwback photos of Destiny's child in honor of the anniversary of "No No No."
Whether it's on a yacht or on social media, Beyoncé always slays!
-- Stephanie Swaim