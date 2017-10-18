Beyoncé & JAY-Z Do Date Night At Tidal’s Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert

JAY-Z and Beyoncé took a night off from baby duty with their newborn twins, Sir and Rumi, to take care of a little business and have a little fun.

The pop couple hit the Tidal X Brooklyn concert at the Barclay Center in New York, which benefitted people affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Beyoncé slayed at the concert in an emerald green gown with sexy cutouts and a thigh-high slit. She polished off the glam look with a purple fur stole, large gold and emerald hoop earrings that went down to her shoulders, rings of the same hue, a set of sparkly pumps, and a diamond $100 bill purse. Talk about looking good at a concert!