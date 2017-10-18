Beyoncé & JAY-Z Do Date Night At Tidal’s Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert

JAY-Z and Beyoncé took a night off from baby duty with their newborn twins, Sir and Rumi, to take care of a little business and have a little fun.
The pop couple hit the Tidal X Brooklyn concert at the Barclay Center in New York, which benefitted people affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.
Beyoncé slayed at the concert in an emerald green gown with sexy cutouts and a thigh-high slit. She polished off the glam look with a purple fur stole, large gold and emerald hoop earrings that went down to her shoulders, rings of the same hue, a set of sparkly pumps, and a diamond $100 bill purse. Talk about looking good at a concert!
The show was headlined by JAY-Z, Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Lopez, with performances by Cardi B., DJ Khaled, Chris Brown and Fifth Harmony. This is the third time JAY-Z’s company, Tidal, has hosted a benefit concert. JAY’s performance of "'03 Bonnie & Clyde," which just celebrated its 15th anniversary, was definitely a standout moment from the evening and he almost had the audience convinced that Beyoncé was going to join him onstage for the iconic duet.
"Psych, y'all think Bey is coming out or something but we ain't doing that tonight," Jay told the NYC crowd.
JLo also got the crowd going by performing some of her biggest hits and she commanded the stage in a bright red leotard, which showed off her A-list body. R&B singer Maxwell shared part of her performance on Twitter and was clearly a fan!
Fans also went wild for Fifth Harmony’s performance of "Work From Home."
The benefit concert was likely special for both Bey and JAY.
-- Kevin Zelman