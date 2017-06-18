Beyoncé & Jay Z Welcome Twins

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," read the caption on Instagram.

Beyoncé's light blue bloomers and maroon bra with baby pink bows on it in the photo had many speculating from the moment the pic was posted that she would be welcoming a son and a daughter.