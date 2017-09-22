Beyoncé Shares Rare Peeks At Her & JAY-Z's Classy Date Night!

Beyoncé gave us a rare look inside her and husband JAY-Z's life when she posted a series of photos on her website under the album name "Date Night."
Date Night (Beyonce.com)
The first series of photos features Bey showing off her Attico top, Zimmerman shorts and DSquared shoes. As the photos continue, JAY-Z, in a grey hoodie, is seen lighting up a cigar while the music couple lounges around in what looks like a very expensive yacht.
Date Night (Beyonce.com)
The couple, who has been married since April 4, 2008, adorably sit next to each other while exchanging a kiss.
Date Night (Beyonce.com)
Beyoncé, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, deserve this much-needed break after welcoming twins Sir and Rumi back in June. The newborns join big sister Blue Ivy, who is now 5 years old.
Bey and JAY are really setting the bar high for date night!
-- Kevin Zelman