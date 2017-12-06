Beyoncé Surprises Colin Kaepernick With The Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Beyoncé made a rare surprise appearance at the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Award Show in New York to present Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated's Muhammed Ali Legacy Award.

Queen Bey's presentation highlighted Colin's commitment to standing up against policy brutality.

"Thank you Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart, and your conviction," Beyonce shared. "Thank you for your personal sacrifice. Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion only hope to change the world for the better. To change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color."