Beyoncé Surprises Colin Kaepernick With The Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Beyoncé made a rare surprise appearance at the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Award Show in New York to present Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated's Muhammed Ali Legacy Award.
Queen Bey's presentation highlighted Colin's commitment to standing up against policy brutality.
"Thank you Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart, and your conviction," Beyonce shared. "Thank you for your personal sacrifice. Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion only hope to change the world for the better. To change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color."
The football star came into the spotlight when he refused to stand during the national anthem in September 2016, in order to protest racial inequality and police brutality in America. Many of his fellow athletes supported his position, but it also caused a hotly-debated action for fans of the NFL.
The former 49ers quarterback made a promise to continue his fight against racial injustice in America regardless of his return to the NFL, during his speech on Tuesday.
"I say this as a person who receives credit for using my platform to protest systemic oppression, racialized injustice and the dire consequences of anti-blackness in America," Colin says to the crowd a t the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.
"I accept this award not for myself, but on behalf of the people. Because if it were not for my love of the people, I would not have protested, And if it was not for the support from the people, I would not be on this stage today," Colin says in his speech.
J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve were honored at the SI event with the Sportsperson of the Year Award for their relief efforts in Houston's recovery from Hurricane Harvey.
You know it's a big deal when Beyoncé presents an award to you! Congrats, Colin!
-- Kevin Zelman