'Big Bang Theory's' Jim Parsons Marries Longtime Love Todd Spiewak: See The First Pic!

Jim Parsons is a married man!
The "Big Bang Theory" star tied the knot with longtime partner Todd Spiewak at the Rainbow Room in New York City over the weekend.
On Monday, Jim gave his Instagram followers the first look at his special day with a romantic Instagram photo of him and Todd walking down the aisle together hand-in-hand as new husbands.
Captioning the happy-looking shot with their wedding date and a heart emoji, Jim also teased that he has other celebration peeks in store.
"More pics to come," he wrote.
Last year, the four-time Emmy winner honored Todd with a sweet anniversary tribute on social media.
"I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest," he wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a pre-smartphone selfie of Todd belting karaoke next to him.
Todd's apparent love for public singing may not have made an appearance at their nuptials – or ever again.
"One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke," Jim joked in his anniversary post.
The 44-year-old's TV alter ego, "Big Bang's" Sheldon Cooper, could also be headed for the altar.
He proposed to girlfriend Amy (Mayim Bialik) in last week's Season 10 finale, but viewers, along with Sheldon, were left without an answer.
-- Erin Biglow