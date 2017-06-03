Bill Maher Apologizes For Using Racial Slur On 'Real Time With Bill Maher'

Bill Maher apologized Saturday for using a racial slur to describe himself as a house slave during a live segment for his HBO talk show.

Maher's comment during his discussion with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, was quickly and broadly criticized after it aired on the comedian's "Real Time with Bill Maher" show Friday night.

HBO said the remark was "completely inexcusable and tasteless" and the segment would not be re-aired.