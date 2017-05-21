2017 Billboard Music Awards: Drake & Beyoncé Already Winners Early Sunday Morning

Some are on tour, while Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. It was unclear if Justin Bieber will go to the show.

All 10 of those acts are nominated for the night's biggest award — top artist.

Some of Drake's early wins included top Billboard 200 artist, top Hot 100 artist, top rap artist, top rap album ("Views") and top R&B song ("One Dance"). Beyonce's wins included top female artist, top touring artist and top R&B album for "Lemonade," the visual project that won a Peabody Award on Saturday at its 76th annual event in New York.

The Chainsmokers, named top dance/electronic artist, are nominated twice for top Hot 100 song with "Closer," which spent 12 weeks at No. 1 last year, and the Grammy-winning "Don't Let Me Down," which peaked at No. 3. Other nominees include Drake's "One Dance" (10 weeks at No. 1); Justin Timberlake's Oscar-nominated "Can't Stop the Feeling!" (a week at No. 1); and twenty one pilots' "Heathens," which peaked at No. 2.