Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Video of Dad Steve Irwin On Australian Father's Day

Bindi Irwin has us grabbing the tissues this weekend.
Bindi shared a video of herself as a kiddo alongside her late dad, Steve Irwin, in honor of Australian Father's Day, and it might be the cutest thing of all time.
"The Crocodile Hunter" is holding onto his tiny tot as he educates her about what it means to be a Wildlife Warrior and how it is important to love all creatures great and small, even if they might be scary or bite. In the video, he's teaching her about bull ants and how they often bite. Naturally, the fearless little Bindi is not intimidated at all and lovingly puts her hand in their ant nest.
Bindi captioned the video with the sweet note:
"Remembering these days. This is a 3-year-old Bindi helping out with Dad's documentary filming. Life is always changing and evolving and I'll always be thankful that I learned so much from my dad. He taught me to treat every being on Earth the way you would wish to be treated. From the tiny ants to the enormous elephants. We are all connected and must respect each other to live in true harmony. I'll forever be thankful to have had these values passed on to me. Happy Australian Father's Day❤️"
"May your heart be full and your day be filled with the ones you hold dear," she wrote. "Here's to unconditional love and happiness beyond compare."
Bindi's brother, Robert, also shared a sweet snap of himself as a baby being pushed on a swing by his famous pop.
"This #FathersDay in Australia remembering the best dad in the world. He was all about family and fun and I hope to dedicate my life to honouring his legacy," Robert captioned the adorable photo.
Steve died in September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. At the time, Bindi was jus 8 years old and Robert was just 2 years old.