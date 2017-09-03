Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Video of Dad Steve Irwin On Australian Father's Day

Bindi Irwin has us grabbing the tissues this weekend.

Bindi shared a video of herself as a kiddo alongside her late dad, Steve Irwin, in honor of Australian Father's Day, and it might be the cutest thing of all time.

"The Crocodile Hunter" is holding onto his tiny tot as he educates her about what it means to be a Wildlife Warrior and how it is important to love all creatures great and small, even if they might be scary or bite. In the video, he's teaching her about bull ants and how they often bite. Naturally, the fearless little Bindi is not intimidated at all and lovingly puts her hand in their ant nest.