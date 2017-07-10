Blac Chyna Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

A court commissioner on Monday issued a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian in response to the reality television star's posting of explicit images of his ex-fiancee on social media last week.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the order in response to filings by Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna. The order will remain in effect until an Aug. 8 hearing.

He said his primary concern was the former couple's infant baby, who was not listed in Chyna's requests for a protective order.