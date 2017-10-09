'Blade Runner 2049' Disappoints At The Box Office

"Blade Runner 2049" had the pedigree, the stars and the stellar reviews. But even though the highly touted sequel had seemingly everything going for it, something didn't click with audiences.

The big-budget, handsomely crafted sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic opened surprisingly weak at the North American box office. According to studio estimates Sunday, "2049" grossed $31.5 million, a poor start for a movie that cost at least $150 million to make.