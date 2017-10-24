Blake Lively Gets Revenge On Ryan Reynolds For His Birthday – See The Pic!

Ryan Reynolds posted a hysterical birthday message to Blake Lively on Twitter in August, but it wasn't a typical birthday message. The jokester cropped almost all of his gorgeous wife out of the photo, which made him completely visible and her nearly invisible.
He captioned his birthday pic back then by saying, "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife."
And it looks like this entire time, Blake was just biding her time until she could get her revenge. On Monday, the 30-year-old actress pulled a fast one on her husband when she posted a birthday message to him on Instagram, where he is completely cropped out of the photo and instead Ryan Gosling is center-stage in the photograph.
In the funny pic, all you see is just Reynolds' left eye. She captioned it, “Happy birthday, baby.”
It’s great that Blake and Ryan have such a good sense of humor and can prank each other. The only question is — what will they prank each other over next?
-- Kevin Zelman