Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Perform Cute Duet Of 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas' On 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani know exactly how to get everyone into the Christmas spirit!
The happy couple hit the stage on "The Voice" on Monday night to perform "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," the title track off of Gwen's first Christmas album. The duo couldn't keep their eyes off each other as they crooned onstage.
Blake rocked a classic country look with a maroon plaid shirt, black vest and his signature jeans. The No Doubt front-woman, 47, donned a festive dress adorned with red poinsettias, which was perfect for the Christmas song that they performed. Super fans also may have noticed that the duo have their amplifiers monogrammed "GB" on them, officially cementing their status as the cutest couple of all time.
At the end of the performance, Blake, 41, bowed down to his queen making everyone "ooh" and "aww."
Watch their performance below:
Blake and Gwen are definitely the sweethearts of the "The Voice" stage.
The two singers met as coaches on "The Voice" in 2015 and earlier this year Blake admitted they "fooled around" before they got together. The duo have been together ever since and are regularly spotted together in both Los Angeles and Blake's home state of Oklahoma. Over the holidays, Gwen took her three sons to do Thanksgiving at Blake's Oklahoma ranch.
Between their music and their sweet holiday pics, it looks like Blake and Gwen are putting together their own holiday traditions!
