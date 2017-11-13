Blake Shelton Receives His Sixth No. 1 Album With 'Texoma Shore'

"I can't believe that 17 years into making records and my fans are still so supportive. I mean a No. 1 album? When I think it can't get any better, it does – thanks to them. I love you all," Blake said in a statement.

Blake will be taking his No. 1 album out on the road in 2018 on the "Country Music Freaks" tour with special guests Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins.

The tour kicks off on February 15 in Tulsa, Okla. and concludes on March 17 in Philadelphia, PA. Find out below of the country superstars will be paying a visit to your town.