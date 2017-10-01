Blake Shelton Reveals He And Gwen Stefani 'Messed Around'

Didn't anyone ever tell you not to kiss and tell, Blake Shelton?
Blake performed a concert at the the opening of his first Ole Red restaurant in his adopted hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Friday -- and he gave fans a little more than a performance.
Blake brought out girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, for a song, and also decided to dish on how their relationship got started. In the sweet moment, Blake bent down to kiss Gwen on the forehead and then she gently rested her head on his shoulder. He then decided to talk a little to the crowd about the beginnings of their romance.
"We were starting to hang out together and mess around," Blake bellowed.
An aghast Gwen looked up at him with her mouth wide open and appeared to be gobsmacked by the big reveal.
"You know, texting each other, starting out as friends," the country crooner, 41, quickly added. The crowd roared with applause and cheers.
Videos of Blake's big reveal ended up all over social media:
It's a good thing that Blake made a quick recovery as Gwen's kiddos, Zuma, 8, and Kingston, 10, were in the audience.
The duo met as coaches on "The Voice" and began dating in November 2015. Blake ended his marriage to Miranda Lambert in July 2015 and Gwen parted ways with husband, Gavin Rossdale, in August of the same year. They have been nearly inseparable ever since spending time in both Los Angeles and Blake's home in Oklahoma.
Gwen's sons most recently made an adorable cameo in his new music video for his single "I’ll Name the Dogs." Blake also lended his singing chops to Gwen's new Christmas album and they share a duet of, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."
All embarrassing confessions aside, these two remain one of the cutest couples in Tinsletown.