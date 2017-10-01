Blake Shelton Reveals He And Gwen Stefani 'Messed Around'

Blake brought out girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, for a song, and also decided to dish on how their relationship got started. In the sweet moment, Blake bent down to kiss Gwen on the forehead and then she gently rested her head on his shoulder. He then decided to talk a little to the crowd about the beginnings of their romance.

"We were starting to hang out together and mess around," Blake bellowed.



An aghast Gwen looked up at him with her mouth wide open and appeared to be gobsmacked by the big reveal.

"You know, texting each other, starting out as friends," the country crooner, 41, quickly added. The crowd roared with applause and cheers.



Videos of Blake's big reveal ended up all over social media: