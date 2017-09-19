Blue Ivy has some pretty big shoes to fill!
Beyoncé posted a video to Instagram late last night showing little Blue playing dress-up in mama's "Flawless" Louboutin heels. Blue is in her pink jammies, which go perfect with the pink sparkly heels. Too bad they look look a little too big for the toddler princess!
Blue Ivy Plays Dress-Up With Beyoncé's Clothes (Instagram)
The mother of three is showing off her post-baby figure in skin tight pink leather pants paired with a floral, blue blouse. Bey's look wouldn't be complete without her accessories—these orange lens sunglasses and pink over-the-shoulder handbag! Another day, another look to slay.
If Blue put on the iconic black "Single Ladies" unitard, it would be too cute to handle!
-- Kevin Zelman