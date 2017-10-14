Bob Weinstein Speaks Out Against Harvey: "I Am Heartbroken For The Women That He Has Harmed"

Harvey Weinstein’s brother got emotional opening up about the dozens of sexual harassment allegations against the famed producer.

In a candid interview with "The Hollywood Reporter," Bob Weinstein—co-chairman of The Weinstein Company—reveals he has found himself in a "waking nightmare" following the reports of Harvey’s sexual misconduct.

"My brother has caused unconscionable suffering," he tells THR. "As a father of three girls I say this with every bone in my body — I am heartbroken for the women that he has harmed."