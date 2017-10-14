Bob Weinstein Speaks Out Against Harvey: "I Am Heartbroken For The Women That He Has Harmed"

Harvey Weinstein’s brother got emotional opening up about the dozens of sexual harassment allegations against the famed producer.
In a candid interview with "The Hollywood Reporter," Bob Weinstein—co-chairman of The Weinstein Company—reveals he has found himself in a "waking nightmare" following the reports of Harvey’s sexual misconduct.
"My brother has caused unconscionable suffering," he tells THR. "As a father of three girls I say this with every bone in my body — I am heartbroken for the women that he has harmed."
Despite working alongside him, Bob has maintained a strained relationship with his brother.
"For the last five years, I've probably talked to my brother ten times on any personal level," he says. "That's the fracture that's gone on. Since Dimension started, we ran two separate companies."
Bob also insists he was unaware to the extent of Harvey’s alleged depravity.
"I thought he was literally just going out there cheating in a pervasive way," he affirms. "No F-in way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was. And the way he convinced people to do things? I thought they were all consensual situations."
Moreover, Bob reveals that he was a longtime victim of Harvey’s abuse as well.
"I was also the object of a lot of his verbal abuse — at one time physical abuse," he says.
"And I am not looking for one bit of sympathy from anyone. I do not put myself in the category at all of those women that he hurt. But it's a complicated situation when it's your brother doing the abusing to you as well."
Now, there is no love lost between the two brothers.
"I have a brother that’s indefensible and crazy," says Bob, adding, "I want him to get the justice that he deserves."
With the onslaught of allegations against Harvey from Hollywood’s elite, Bob confirms business will continue for The Weinstein Company, albeit with a huge rebranding.
"We’re coming up with [a new name]. And it won't be familial, I promise you that," he tells THR.
The Weinstein Co. is set to release the films "Polaroid," ''Paddington 2" and "War with Grandpa" in the coming months.
Some 30 women — including actresses Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow — have spoken out recently to say Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them. Weinstein was fired Sunday by The Weinstein Co., a studio he co-founded with his brother. Harvey Weinstein has denied any nonconsensual sexual conduct with any women.