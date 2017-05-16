Bon Jovi Surprises College Grads & Guests With Impromptu Commencement Performance

The contest was run by MTVU, and asked students across the country to tweet their best college moments with the hashtag #JBJReunionContest.

"Reunion" was first performed by Bon Jovi in 2015 at the commencement exercises for Rutgers University, and appears on the band's current album "This House Is Not For Sale."

Most of the students did not know Bon Jovi would be appearing until they were already inside the stadium, home field for the NFL's Jets and Giants. Although best known for '80s-era hits like "Livin' On A Prayer," ''You Give Love A Bad Name" and "Wanted Dead Or Alive," Bon Jovi's current album went to No. 1 on the charts and they were the top-selling live band in the U.S. for the first three months of 2017, making them popular with students whoseparents watched the band on MTV decades ago.

Iman Suleiman of Garfield, said she loves Bon Jovi because his music was featured on an episode of her favorite TV show, "Glee."