'Boy Band': Rita Ora, Nick Carter & Emma Bunton Join ABC's New Music Competition Series

ABC is looking for the next "Boy Band" sensation.
The network unveiled a new music competition series at its Upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday, revealing a duo of pop group alums to help along the way.
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and Spice Girl Emma Bunton will serve as expert "architects" to "guide contestants through their journey to stardom," according to a press release.
British pop singer Rita Ora is set to host.
Thousands of hopefuls will audition for 18 spots across three groups, who will tackle a new theme and perform live each week, per ABC. The architects will rearrange the lineups in order to determine the best vocal combinations, and place two contestants up for elimination every episode. After showcasing "solo 'survival' songs," viewers will cast their vote for which vocalist they want to stay.
The 10-episode series will culminate with the selection of a final five. The winning quintet will make their live debut after being crowned in the show's finale and perform their first single. In addition, the group will receive a recording contract with Hollywood Records.
"From The Beatles to The Jackson 5 to Backstreet Boys and One Direction, generations around the world have always had an insatiable thirst for boy bands," ABC said in a statement.
The search begins this summer. "Boy Band" premieres Thursday, June 22 at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC.
