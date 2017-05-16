'Boy Band': Rita Ora, Nick Carter & Emma Bunton Join ABC's New Music Competition Series

The 10-episode series will culminate with the selection of a final five. The winning quintet will make their live debut after being crowned in the show's finale and perform their first single. In addition, the group will receive a recording contract with Hollywood Records.

"From The Beatles to The Jackson 5 to Backstreet Boys and One Direction, generations around the world have always had an insatiable thirst for boy bands," ABC said in a statement.

The search begins this summer. "Boy Band" premieres Thursday, June 22 at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC.