Brad Falchuk Shares Touching Birthday Tribute To Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Falchuk just put his heart on his sleeve as he gushed about girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow in honor of her 45th birthday.

Brad posted a photo of the GOOP founder eating a slice of pizza enjoying a glass of wine in what looks like Tuscany. He captioned the snap, "This is the most beautiful woman of all time and today is her birthday. We are all so lucky that she came into the world (but no one is luckier than me). Happy Birthday, Love. PS - this is pretty much the most #Gwyneth pic I could find - it has pizza, red wine, her phone and that fucking perfect smile."