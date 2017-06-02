Brandy Released From The Hospital After Passing Out At A Los Angeles Airport

Brandy has been released from a hospital after passing out at a Los Angeles airport.

Publicist Courtney Barnes said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Brandy's rigorous schedule, including concerts and personal appearances, took a toll on the singer.

"Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting. She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally," the statement read.