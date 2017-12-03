Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wishes Her Happy Birthday With Romantic Instagram Message

Britney Spears is one "Lucky" girl!

The pop star's boyfriend Sam Asghari made sure her 36th birthday celebration was extra special on Saturday by posting a romantic message on Instagram in honor of his leading lady.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY," he wrote. "Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet @britneyspears #luckiestmanalive."