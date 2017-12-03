Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wishes Her Happy Birthday With Romantic Instagram Message

Britney Spears is one "Lucky" girl!
The pop star's boyfriend Sam Asghari made sure her 36th birthday celebration was extra special on Saturday by posting a romantic message on Instagram in honor of his leading lady.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY," he wrote. "Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet @britneyspears #luckiestmanalive."
The fitness model shared the heartfelt tribute along with a video of the birthday girl blowing out the candles on her cupcakes next to a heart made of rose petals. And the singer looked drop-dead gorgeous for her big night in a black, lacy mini dress!
Spears also posted the video on her Instagram account, writing, "Couldn't ask for a better way to kick off my birthday." Too sweet!
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on November 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
The pair, who first met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video last year, seemed happier than ever while taking in a L.A. Lakers game with her two sons on Thursday night ahead of the weekend festivities.
The cute couple also wasn't afraid to show a little PDA when the Kiss Cam caught them sitting courtside!