Britney Spears Shows Off An Updated Version Of Her Iconic '...Baby One More Time' Look

Still got it! Britney Spears hit fans one more time with one of her most iconic looks ever.
The pop superstar gave her nearly 18 million Instagram followers a flashback fashion show on Friday, donning a schoolgirl look clearly inspired by the video for her 1998 breakout hit "…Baby One More Time."
Brit showed off her toned legs and abs in a pleated miniskirt and knotted white dress shirt in the clip, demonstrating the outfit with a runway-worthy walk. Instead of a cardigan and pigtails, however, she paired the updated look with knee-high boots and tousled locks.
She also teased other ensembles in her collection, including two glam white minidresses and denim short-shorts paired with a sexy bralette.
It's hard to believe Brit burst on the scene with "…Baby One More Time" nearly 20 years ago, but it's just one of many unforgettable style moments for the now 35-year-old mother of two.
Fanatics are likely hoping for an updated peek at that red catsuit from her "Oops!... I Did It Again" days, too!
-- Erin Biglow