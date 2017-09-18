Brooklyn Beckham Confirms Relationship With Chloe Grace Moretz With Sweet Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz’s relationship is definitely back on!
Brooklyn shared an adorable black and white Instagram picture where he is cuddled up to Chloe and they are watching TV in bed.
"These nights are my favourite. Missing my girl,” he captioned the photo.
Chloe responded by commenting back with a heart and rose emoji.
Chloe, 20, first confirmed her relationship with the young model and photographer, 18, back in May 2016. After a romantic summer together, the two called it quits later that year.
Brooklyn and Chloe sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they recently re-followed each other on Instagram. Brooklyn also recently relocated to New York City where Chloe spends a lot of time.
Looks like their relationship is now stronger than ever!
--Oscar Gracey