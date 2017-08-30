Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Shows

The Boss plans to stick around on Broadway — before he even gets started on Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen said Tuesday on his website that he'll extend his upcoming one-man show "Springsteen on Broadway" into early February, offering an extra 10 weeks of shows.

His five-show-a-week stand at the Walter Kerr Theatre begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the intimate 960-seat venue. It originally was to close Nov. 26, but now that has been pushed to Feb. 3.

Springsteen says he will be performing songs from his career, interspersed with readings from his best-selling memoir "Born to Run." Ticket demand is so high that Ticketmaster is using a system that requires people to apply for ticket purchases.

