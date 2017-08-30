Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Shows

The Boss plans to stick around on Broadway — before he even gets started on Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen said Tuesday on his website that he'll extend his upcoming one-man show "Springsteen on Broadway" into early February, offering an extra 10 weeks of shows.

His five-show-a-week stand at the Walter Kerr Theatre begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the intimate 960-seat venue. It originally was to close Nov. 26, but now that has been pushed to Feb. 3.