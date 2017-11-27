BTS Reveals To Ellen DeGeneres That They Learned to Speak English By Watching 'Friends'

During their appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Monday, boy-band sensation, BTS revealed they learned how to speak English by watching "Friends."
"You speak English, right?," Ellen questioned the K-pop group. "You taught yourself English?"
"Actually my English teacher was a sitcom… 'Friends,'" RM, the group's leader revealed to Ellen
"Back in the day when I was like 15, 14, it was quite like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch the 'Friends.' So yeah, I thought I was kind of like a victim at the time, but right now I'm the lucky one. So thanks to my mother, she bought me all of the seasons' DVDs," RM said.
"Firstly, I watched with the Korean subtitle and then next time I watched with the English subtitle and then I just removed it," RM explained to the 59-year-old talk show host.
Naturally, after Ellen learned about their "Friends" connection, she surprised BTS with tons of souvenirs from the hit show.
Maybe BTS' next songs will be called "We were on a break!" or "How you doin'?"
-- Kevin Zelman