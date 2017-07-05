Busy Philipps' 4th Of July Scare

Busy Philipps' 4th of July didn't go quite as planned.

The actress shared a story about how she had to save her daughter, Cricket, on the holiday!

In a photo she posted on Instagram on Tuesday, the actress stands in a pool fully dressed.

"Just had to jump into my friends pool with my clothes on cause Cricked was on a pool float that was about to go over the edge of the infinity pool and there was no one to help her in the pool and that's just what you do, I guess," she captioned. "She's fine. So am I. But I'm pretty soaking wet. So there's that. HAPPY 4TH."

Earlier in the week, Cricket celebrated her 4th birthday.

Busy shared a sweet photo of Cricket blowing out her birthday candles on Instagram on Monday.

"I asked Cricket if she knew what F-O-U-R spelled and she confidently said "YES! MOANA!"," she captioned.

-- Stephanie Swaim

