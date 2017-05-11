Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn't Spoken To Kim Kardashian 'In A Long Time'

Kim previously shared her opinion on "Ellen" last month, saying that while she'll "always love" Caitlyn, she believes the 67-year-old crossed a line.

"My heart breaks for my mom, because I feel like she's been through so much," Kim said of Kris.

"I just feel like there's no need for a book," she continued. "You know, tell your story – but just don't bash other people. I just think, like, it's not tasteful."

Caitlyn explained on the Aussie morning program that she's giving her family a chance to process the upheaval.

"I've kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of keep my distance," she continued, while also acknowledging that she does understand some of the backlash.