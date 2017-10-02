Camila Cabello Cries Over Justin Bieber's Support For 'Havana'

Getty Images
Camila Cabello has no chill when it comes to her celebrity fans!
The newly-solo pop star freaked out when she discovered Justin Bieber was listening to her song, "Havana." Fans tweeted Camila after Justin posted a pic of himself listening to the hit single on his Instagram story.
"There’s not a single hair left on my head," the singer replied.
She then took to Snapchat, where she started crying while she shared the news.
Camila released "Havana"—which she co-wrote with Pharrell Williams—on August 3. The track is about to crack the iTunes Top 10 chart, and is currently sitting at #12 on the chart. On October 1, "Havana" entered the Top 5 of the Global Spotify Top 50 chart.
Camila better get used to celebs loving her music!