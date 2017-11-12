Camila Cabello Flashes Her Assets In Sexy, Sheer Dress at 2017 MTV EMA Awards

Watch out world, Camilla Cabello is here to slay!

Camila hit the 2017 MTV EMA Awards on Sunday in London and looked out-of-this-world gorgeous in a pink, sheer gown that showed off her assets. The pretty frock made out of blush pink, sheer tulle featured a high bow neckline and a completely sheer bodice that gave fans a peek at her super hot bod. The bottom of her gown had delicate flower embroidery and was also sheer, showcasing her incredible physique. She donned pink cups and a set of high-waisted pink undies to keep covered up. 

Camila Cabello Attends 2017 MTV EMA Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Camila Cabello attends the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage) (Getty Images)

Camila teamed the sexy yet princess-like style with a set of pink bauble earrings and a sleek ponytail. She wore minimal makeup and let the dress do the talking. 

Camila Cabello Attends 2017 MTV EMA Awards

The look was definitely a departure than Camila's normal styles, but it was a refreshing take on a Cinderella-style. 

Way to go, Camila! 

