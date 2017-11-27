Camila Cabello Has A No. 1 Hit With 'Havana'

Camila Cabello is sittin' pretty with a No. 1 hit!

"Havana," featuring Young Thug, is Camila's second song to hit the top spot on Billboard's Pop Songs chart. The former Fifth Harmony singer's first cut to make it to the top of this chart was "Bad Things," with Machine Gun Kelly.

Billboard explains, Camila is only the fifth artist to have multiple tracks hit the No. 1 spot on the chart as a soloist while also being on the charts with a group. Beyoncé, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Justin Timberlake are the other artists on that coveted list.