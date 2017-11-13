Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee

Just when you thought you were able to get "Havana" out of your head, think again!
Camila Cabello teamed up with Daddy Yankee and they dropped a killer remix of her hit single "Havana."
The remix is sung partially in English and in Spanish.
The former Fifth Harmony member changes some of her lyrics to Spanish, and Daddy Yankee adds in his signature reggaeton-rap sound to make the track even better!
The original version of "Havana" peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making it Camila's highest-ranked song yet!And for Daddy Yankee, this song follows his mega-hit with Luis Fonsi, "Despacito."
Despacito's" original version and the remix featuring Justin Bieber broke world records.
"Havana" ooh na-na, this is one bop that won't stop!
-- Kevin Zelman