Camila Cabello Reveals Fear Of Performing Solo In New Tour Documentary

Camila Cabello may have toured the world with Fifth Harmony, but the star reveals how intimidating it was for to perform solo.
In her new YouTube documentary series, Camila is taking fans behind-the-scenes as she opens for Bruno Mars on his "24K Magic Tour" — her first solo tour since leaving Fifth Harmony.
"I remember the first show I was so intimidated. I was so scared," she said.
With the support of millions of her fans, it didn’t take long for Camila to shine on stage without her four former bandmates.
"When I was younger, I was kind of scared of everything. I feel like now, I’m genuinely myself," the singer revealed.
Watch the first episode in Camila's tour documentary below!
-- Oscar Gracey