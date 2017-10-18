Camila Cabello Shows Off Chic London Street Style

(Getty Images)
Camila Cabello shows off her stylish side in the U.K.!
The 20-year-old singer brought some "Havana" heat to a rainy London on Wednesday.
Camila looked killer on her way to Capitol Radio’s studio, rocking a red chiffon blouse over a white camisole tucked into matching white skinny jeans.
There, the hitmaker also met up with former One Directioner Liam Payne, who proved he’s a fan of her latest single.
"Look who I bumped into.. Havan na na na," he captioned this Instagram.
Camila has been climbing up the charts with her solo smash, "Havana." The song continues to rise on Billboard’s Hot 100, and reached a new peak of #3 on the Worldwide iTunes Chart.
And just like her hit single, her fashion is hitting a high note too.
(Getty Images)
On Monday, the former Fifth Harmony singer looked chic in a white jumpsuit with a front tie and short sleeves with ruffle details from Blumarine’s Resort 2018 Collection while out and about in Paris.
Topped with a baby pink military hat, Camila looked effortlessly flawless promoting her new music in the City of Love.
Next up, Camila will bring her fashion A-game to BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards in London this Sunday, Oct. 22. Count on Camila to rock it!
-- Oscar Gracey