Camila Cabello's Debut Solo Single Gives A Nod To Christina Aguilera

Camila Cabello is following in some major footsteps with her debut single.

The pop starlet dropped her first official solo track "Crying in the Club" on Friday, and early listeners immediately noticed a familiar-sounding vocal riff. The thumping jam gives a fresh, albeit brief, spin on the now-classic Christina Aguilera jam "Genie in a Bottle," which hit airwaves in 1999 when Camila was just 2 years old.

While "Crying in the Club" does pay homage to one of Camila's most iconic predecessors, the former Fifth Harmony singer is also eager to establish her own identity.