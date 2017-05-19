Camila Cabello's Debut Solo Single Gives A Nod To Christina Aguilera

Camila Cabello is following in some major footsteps with her debut single.
The pop starlet dropped her first official solo track "Crying in the Club" on Friday, and early listeners immediately noticed a familiar-sounding vocal riff. The thumping jam gives a fresh, albeit brief, spin on the now-classic Christina Aguilera jam "Genie in a Bottle," which hit airwaves in 1999 when Camila was just 2 years old.
While "Crying in the Club" does pay homage to one of Camila's most iconic predecessors, the former Fifth Harmony singer is also eager to establish her own identity.
She gave fans a bonus surprise with a taste of second single "I Have Questions," which kicks off the emotional "Crying in the Club" video.
Both songs will appear on the 20-year-old's upcoming LP "The Hurting The Healing The Loving," which she teased on Instagram is a project that chronicles her "journey from darkness into light."
Camila shared a candid and personal look into her artistic process on the social media platform earlier this week, captioning album preview photos with a multi-part essay.
"I realized I wasn't making music just to make an album anymore," she wrote, recalling a difficult time in which she found herself "completely broken" and took six months away from songwriting because it made her too emotionally vulnerable.
Eventually, Camila discovered how to creatively channel her inner turmoil.
"I was making this music to heal," she added.
"Crying in the Club" isn't Camila's first time in the solo spotlight since exiting Fifth Harmony late last year. In recent months she's collaborated on tracks with Machine Gun Kelly, Pitbull and Cashmere Cat.
"The Hurting The Healing The Loving" is expected to drop this summer, and Camila's also set to hit the stage at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards. In addition, she'll perform an encore of "I Have Questions" on Xfinity X1 immediately following the show.
-- Erin Biglow